Council discusses work stoppage on new police station

The New Prague City Council discussed stopping work on the new police station during its Monday, June 16, meeting.

Councilor Shawn Ryan asked the council to stop work that is happening at 505 Fifth Ave. NW, where the new facility for the police department will be added onto the New Prague Fire Department. He cited how residents had recently submitted a petition to put to a vote the proposed $10,415,000 general-obligation Capital Improvement Plan bonds the city plans to use to pay for the building of the new police station. Ryan felt if the bonding plan was put to a vote it would be voted down by New Prague residents.

Ryan thought the current proposed plan for a police station was overkill and it was a plan for double the 12 full-time police officers the city already has.

Councilor Maggie Bass believed the current site at 118 Central Ave. N, which is part of city hall, has outlived its usefulness, it didn’t provide sufficient space for cleaning of weapons or the storage of evidence and said there were many inadequacies with it.

Ryan made a motion for the work to be stopped, which died for a lack of a second.

