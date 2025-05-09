A colorful Ladies Night Out

The New Prague Chamber of Commerce’s Ladies Night Out, Thursday, May 8, was a colorful evening. Shoppers dressed in floral patterns, following the evening’s theme of Petals & Purchases. Among those who dressed up are, left to right, Sue Wobbe, Angie Musil, Mary Lou Fradenburgh, Marge Fradenburgh, Sandy Sindelar and Emily Fradenburgh. There were 14 New Prague businesses and organizations that participated. Shoppers could get deals and prizes between 5-8:30 p.m. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Photo used with permission from Angie Musil.)