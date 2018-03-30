A colorful day for kids at Friedens

While the weather outside of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church may have been gray on Saturday, March 24, inside 21 children were providing their own color during the church’s ninth annual Easter for Kids. Diverse shades of green, red, blue, yellow and orange were being used to color Easter eggs, decorate cookies or crafts and were the colors of plastic eggs used in an Easter egg hunt.

While there were many activities there was also time set aside for the Easter story. Pastor Henry Koch read and guided the children in Jesus’ life, from his entrance into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to his crucifixion and burial on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Other activities included.....

