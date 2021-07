Jazmin Simon, center, of Coborn’s Marketplace in New Prague serves up a meal during the grocery store’s Drive-thru Guest Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, July 28. Held from 4-6 p.m. Coborn’s hit 300 meals served at the 45 minute mark of the event. The meal included BBQ pork sandwiches with sides and sweets for a small fee per meal. Proceeds from the evening were going to United Way. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)