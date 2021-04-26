Coborn’s named Business of the Year

Published by editor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 9:02pm

Coborn’s Marketplace director Matt Mies, center, accepts the 2020 Business of the Year award at the New Prague Chamber of Commerce’s annual Meeting and Dinner the evening of Monday, April 26, held at Next Chapter Winery. Coborn’s was among six groups that were nominated for the honor this year. Coborn’s was nominated for the award as the grocery store provided service to its customers and an assortment of activities to help people throughout the last year. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

