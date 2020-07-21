Coborn’s begins mask policy

New Prague’s Coborn’s Marketplace began asking its customers to wear masks as of Monday, July 20. According to a press release from Coborn’s Inc., the chain of stores began phasing in the policy for its Minnesota and Wisconsin locations on July 20. This is for those shopping in their Coborn’s, Cash Wise, and Marketplace Foods supermarket and liquor stores. The press release states this in consideration of CDC guidance and increasing local and state government mandates. In the event a guest arrives without a mask, a mask may be provided at the store, while supplies last. Children under the age of 5 and those guests who are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons may shop without a mask. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)