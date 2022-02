Coborn’s Marketplace and Hy-Vee, both in New Prague, are currently offering free N95 masks. Supplies are limited to three masks per person.

At the Hy-Vee grocery store along 10th Avenue SE people can ask at customer service for masks.

Coborn’s Marketplace along Alton Avenue SE has their shipment of masks available near the pharmacy.

Walgreens pharmacy in New Prague is currently not offering the masks.