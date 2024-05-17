City trims its options with police station

Published by editor on Fri, 05/17/2024 - 12:41pm
By: 
Patrick Fisher
pfisher@newpraguetimes.com

By a 3-1 vote, the New Prague City Council decided at its May 6 meeting to take the next step with the city’s police station. Voting in favor were councilors Maggie Bass, Bruce Wolf and Rik Seiler with Councilor Shawn Ryan casting the single no vote. Mayor Duane Jirik was absent from the meeting.

City staff and Wold Architects and Engineers also came up with four scenarios concerning the police station and equipment for the fire and police departments. Tetzlaff noted as they move through the budgeting process the financial numbers will change. The four scenarios were:
Look at levying for all equipment, each year as it’s needed and does not include a police station.
Levies for equipment, but adds the police station.
Bond for all the equipment and does not have the police station.
Bonds for all equipment, plus adds the police station.

City Administrator Josh Tetzlaff presented the proposal. He and Finance Director Robin Pikal worked on a document for future budget forecasting with the building, including taking the city levy, debt and Capital Improvement Plan into account.

Ryan stated he was not confident about moving on with the process. He raised concerns about the profile for the project.

(For the complete story, see the May 16, 2024 print edition of The New Prague Times.)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Sandra Marie Vlasak, 64
Mon, 05/20/2024 - 4:26pm
Douglas Walter Labs
Mon, 05/20/2024 - 10:39am
Richard F. Tikalsky, 80
Sat, 05/18/2024 - 9:36pm
Public Notices - New Prague Times 5-16-24
Fri, 05/17/2024 - 4:01pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.