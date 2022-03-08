Cheers for the Trojans

The New Prague High School cheerleaders energize the crowd at the Tuesday, March 8, pep fest for the boys hockey team before heading out to the Class A State Hockey Tournament. The Trojans claimed the Section 1A Championship on Wednesday, March 2. This is New Prague’s first state appearance since 2015. The Trojans are unseeded and their first game in the Class A State Hockey Tournament is against No. 1 seed Hermantown at the Xcel Energy Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. For more on New Prague’s Section 1A victory see the Thursday, March 10, issue of The New Prague Times. Brackets for the upcoming tournament can be found here https://www.mshsl.org/tournaments/2022-state-class-hockey-boys-tournament. (Patrick Fisher Photo)