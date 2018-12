Mrs. Claus was ready for a photo, but Paige Hirdler, second from left, and sister McKenna were already talking with Santa about what they wanted for Christmas during the Santa visit at Kubes Realty on Saturday, Dec. 1, in New Prague. The daughters of Chris and Amanda Hirdler, the two girls were among the many children and families stopping by the annual event that ran until 1 p.m. (Patrick Fisher Photo)