Chart tank - second night of three

The second of a third tank from Chart Industries made its way down New Prague’s Main Street the night of Saturday, Sept. 14. The first tank travelled through New Prague on Friday, Sept. 13, and the third is scheduled to go through town the evening of Monday, Sept. 16, depending on weather. The three 172,000-gallon tanks were being transported from Chart Industries’ New Prague plant to a Minnesota River port in Savage. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)