The first night of Chamber Bingo drew a crowd of 165 people on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the New Prague Golf Club. Held by the New Prague Chamber of Commerce, the evening was sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System of New Prague. The large crowd required tables to be set up on two floors of the golf club. The weekly evening of bingo and prizes continues through March 28. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)