The New Prague Knights of Columbus of Council #2023 receive a blessing from Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis at the end of the 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Mass that celebrated the centennial of Council #2023. The celebration of the founding of the council continued with a social hour at the New Prague Knights of Columbus Hall, a dinner and a commemorative program with Archbishop Hebda as the keynote speaker. (Patrick Fisher Photo)