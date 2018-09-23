Celebrating 20 years of the Variety Show

Published by editor on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 3:03pm
The O’Neill Brothers, Tim and Ryan, perform at the Dozinky Variety Show on Saturday, Sept.22, at the New Prague High School. The piano playing duet gave a special performance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Variety Show. The two started in New Prague and have gone on to release more than 40 CDs of piano music that have sold millions of copies. For more on New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

