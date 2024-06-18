Cedar Lake house damaged by fire

A house along Juniper Avenue at Cedar Lake was damaged by a fire. New Prague Fire Chief Steve Rynda said the fire department was called to a structure fire at 11:07 p.m. Monday, June 17. New Prague had mutual aid from the Jordan and Elko New Market fire departments, Rynda said. The fire was under control by 1 a.m. Tuesday. Rynda said the cause of the fire is under investigation with the fire marshal scheduled to inspect the site Tuesday morning. The house is considered uninhabitable according to Rynda. One firefighter suffered a minor cut to a hand. (Patrick Fisher photo)

