CC teams run well at conference

The New Prague Trojan boys and girls cross country teams had good showings at the Wright County Conference East championships Tuesday, Oct. 16. The girls placed second and the boys third at the meet. Three girls earned all-conference honors - (kneeling, left to right) Iris McCarthy, Nora Rosemeier and Sydney Siegle. Two boys earned all-conference and two earned honorable mention. They are (standing, left to right) Carson Davis (HM), Noah Weichert (AC), Jacob Malecha (AC), and Adam Brandt (HM).