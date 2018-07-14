Busy weekend at the Aquatic Center

Published by editor on Sat, 07/14/2018 - 3:49pm
The New Prague Aquatic Center was a busy place as Saturday, July 14, was the first day of the Minnesota Achievement Championships. The Neptune Swim and Dive Club, which operates out of the New Prague pool, is hosting the meet, which is bringing in more than 300 competitors from around the state. The pool is closed to the public as the meet continues on Sunday, July 15, with competition starting at 8:30 a.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

A royal knighting!
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 8:16pm
Man dies in crash near Elko New Market
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 11:43am
Medallion Hunt winners!
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:51am
DRS playoff results/Region 3C schedule
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:18am

Please Login for Premium Content