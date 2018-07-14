Busy weekend at the Aquatic Center

The New Prague Aquatic Center was a busy place as Saturday, July 14, was the first day of the Minnesota Achievement Championships. The Neptune Swim and Dive Club, which operates out of the New Prague pool, is hosting the meet, which is bringing in more than 300 competitors from around the state. The pool is closed to the public as the meet continues on Sunday, July 15, with competition starting at 8:30 a.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)