Busy morning at the polls

Published by editor on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:15am

It was already a busy morning at the polls in New Prague around 8 a.m. as a steady stream of voters were filing through the New Prague Fitness & Aquatic Center, 410 Central Ave. N, the location for this year’s general election. Besides voting for the country’s president, voters were also casting ballots for the US Senate, House, state legislators, plus New Prague’s mayor, city council and the school board. Polls will be open until 8 p.m. While final results of the election will not be available as of press time, people can check The New Prague Times’ website and its November 12 issue. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

