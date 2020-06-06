A busy morning of cleaning

Crews from Lakers New Prague Sanitary, Inc. were busy the morning of Saturday, June 6, unloading vehicles that brought debris to be disposed of during the City Wide Clean-up. Held from 6:30 a.m. to noon New Prague residents were driving up to 302 Second St. NW with vehicles filled with articles to be dropped off. This was the first year where curbside pick up was not being done, unless cleared with Lakers New Prague Sanitary, Inc. beforehand. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)