Busy first day at the Farmer’s Market

It was a busy first day at the New Prague Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 9. Located in the parking lot of New Prague Commons, along Main Street on the east side of town, there were nine vendors selling a mixture of products. The Farmer’s Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. It will add Wednesdays by mid-June when there is more agricultural produce. The New Prague Farmer’s Market has adopted guidelines concerning COVID-19, such as asking people to wear face masks. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)