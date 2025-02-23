Bruegger wins state all-around title, Proshek finishes second

Published by editor on Sun, 02/23/2025 - 12:26am

NPHS gymnasts Ava Bruegger (left) and Hailey Proshek finished first and second in the all-around competition for individuals at the Minnesota State High School League's Class AA gymnastics meet Saturday, Feb. 22, at venerable Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

A night after the Trojans just missed winning a state team championship, two of its members finished atop the medal stand in the all-around competition at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA gymnastics competition for individuals at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Saturday, Feb. 22, New Prague senior Ava Bruegger won a state championship in the all-around competition with cumulative score of 37.6500 – a score including what coach Darrell Christianson said was a .70 deduction for fall during Bruegger’s balance beam routine.

New Prague freshman Hailey Proshek finished second in the all-around at 37.5625.

Bruegger finished third on the uneven-parallel bars (9.525) and 32nd on the balance beam (8.70). She won the floor exercise (9.60) and finished second on the vault (9.7625)

Proshek won the uneven-parallel bars competition (9.5375), two spots ahead of Bruegger (9.525). Proshek finished 19th on the balance beam (9.0750) and fourth on the floor exercise (9.55). Proshek finished 16th on the vault (9.4).

Friday, Feb. 21, the Trojans finished second in the Class AA with a team score of 146.450. Owatonna won the team event at 146.825.

Details of Friday evening’s team competition and Saturday’s individuals’ competition will be in the Feb. 27 print edition of The New Prague Times.

