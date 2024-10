During Ladies Night Out along New Prague’s Main Street, from left, Lora Novotny, Katie Theilmann, Shiela Brokl, Gina Myers and Chris Jabs were all bringing the bling for the evening of sales that had the theme Denim and Diamonds. There were 17 businesses that participated in the fall festival where shoppers could get deals and prizes. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)