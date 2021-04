Crews break ground the morning of Monday, April 5, at the strip mall west of Coborn’s Marketplace. The project will add 4,800 square feet to the strip mall and expand the parking lot to the west towards Chalupsky Ave. SE. The construction value of the project is $425,203 for the “shell building” with the space finished when there is a tenant. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)