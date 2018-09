New Prague midfielder Henry Newton tries to get between a pair of Jordan defenders during the Trojans’ 5-0 win over the Hubmen Tuesday, Sept. 11. The team has seen its fortunes improve this season. Midway through the schedule, the team has a 4-4 record and has already matched the school record for wins in a season. The team plays again today (Thursday, Sept. 13) at Waconia. Their next home game is Monday, Sept. 24, against Delano at 7 p.m.