Boys’ volleyball ready to make its debut

New Prague has joined a growing number of schools offering boys’ volleyball as an emerging activity sport. Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m., the Trojans will make a little bit of history when they host their first match.

The Trojans opened formal practices Monday, April 1. Players have been working together during open gym sessions and camp for several weeks, said coach Greg Sayuk. The NPHS coach expected about 28 players out for the new team, enough to meet the requirement to have a varsity and junior varsity teams.

“I was kind of expecting 18 to 20. The numbers keep creeping up,” he said.

