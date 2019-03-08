Basketball semifinal postponed to Monday

Published on Fri, 03/08/2019

New Prague High School's boys basketball semifinal game against Rochester John Marshall scheduled for Saturday, March 9, has been postponed due to the pending snowstorm.
The game will now be played at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium, which is adjacent to the Mayo Civic Center Arena, in Rochester.
The semifinal game between Lakeville North and Lakeville South has been moved to 7 p.m. Monday at Farmington High School.
The championship game remains scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, March 15.
A major snowstorm dropping as much as 10 inches of snow is expected to hit much of Minnesota on Saturday. The scheduled times for many other high school playoff games around the state have been moved as well.

