Bank robbery at New Market Bank in Elko New Market

Published by editor on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 4:05pm

The Elko New Market Police Department reported in a press release that, "On Tuesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 12:20 p.m., New Market Bank in Elko New Market was robbed. No weapon was implied or brandished. Nobody was injured during the incident. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money. There is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the general public. The robbery is currently under investigation." For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

