Back to school, with changes

Published by editor on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:40am

Students at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague were back to school on Thursday, Sept. 3, although there were changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers were wearing masks or face shields, plus students were in smaller classes. New Prague Area Schools is also doing a hybrid program where students are in two groups. On Thursday students in group A were starting classes. On Friday, Sept. 4, students in group B would be starting classes. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

