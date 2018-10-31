Back to the ‘50s at Raven Stream

Published by editor on Wed, 10/31/2018 - 3:34pm
The Pink Ladies and the T-Birds were well represented during the Harvest Parade at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Most of the school’s 692 students participated in the annual event where students can show off their costumes to visiting family and friends. There were also dinosaurs, fairies, police officers, football and hockey players, monsters, superheroes and villains, pirates, Hogwarts students and Disney characters. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Back to the '50s at Raven Stream
