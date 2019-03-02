Pediatric Physical Therapist Stacey Siats entertains baby Sophia for a moment during her presentation on optimizing infant development during New Prague Area Community Education’s baby event the morning of Saturday, March 2, at the Central Education Campus. Siats also offered tips and tricks to engage babies in daily activities to the more than 40 parents that attended. There were also vendors and information on an array of baby needs. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)