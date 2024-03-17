Arts showcase Thursday at Park Ballroom

Thursday, March 21, the New Prague Educational Foundation will host its second annual Arts & Activities Showcase at the Park Ballroom in New Prague, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be art exhibits by preschoolers to high school students in music and speech on the stage from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. with many, many other items to see and groups to visit with.

This is a no-charge, come-as-you-wish social event. There will be a drawing for two tickets to the O'Neill Brothers Holiday Concert in late-December. The O'Neill Bros. provided door prizes for this event.

With over 500 people attending last year’s showcase, organizers are hoping for more attendees this year. The showcase is an opportunity to honor many students who do not always get the recognition that they deserve.

The Brick Oven Bus will be on site making pizzas for our crowd to enjoy.