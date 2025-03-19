Art and Activities Spring Showcase is Thursday

New Prague High School senior Emily Pumper, left, and junior Josh Langfield will be among many students who will have nearly 100 art pieces on display at New Prague Area Eduction Foundation’s Arts and Activities Spring Showcase, Thursday, March 20, beginning at 5 p.m. at the New Prague Park Ballroom, 300 Lexington Ave. S.

Pumper will have on display a ceramic body vase and Langfield will have photos and drawings exhibited at the event.

Pumper said she finds working with ceramic sculptures freeing. She has done various types from a giant bar of soap with soap bubbles to dinosaurs. She noted her vase has ceramic caution tape wrapped around it and the sculpture represents different messages about women that sometimes don’t get talked about.

Lanfield likes how photography and drawings can allow him to see the world from a different viewpoint. While he’s done some clay projects in the past he really likes how drawings and photography can reflect still life art.

Tony Buthe, Director of Educational Services & Human Resources in the New Prague Area School District, sad this is the third year of the spring showcase and he is impressed with Pumper and Langfield’s art work and other students’ work. “They only pick the best,” he said of the art.

Besides the art there will also be a series of student performances through the evening. The performances will showcase students’ talents in music, dance and possibly theatrical displays.