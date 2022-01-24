Arrest made in suspected attempted murder

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at approximately 12:25 pm, Scott County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call requesting medical assistance for an unresponsive female at a residence along Livery Lane in New Market Township.

According to a report from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the 69-year-old female homeowner inside the residence unresponsive with serious injuries. She was transported by ambulance to M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville and remains in critical condition.

The reporting party, a 33-year-old female, who was also living at the residence, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Scott County Jail on suspicion of 1st Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Intentional Attempted Murder.

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “I would like to commend our deputies and investigators who have worked tirelessly on this case, as well as a homicide investigation that occurred in Elko New Market just two weeks ago, giving untold number of hours to bring these suspects to justice.”

