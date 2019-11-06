And so it begins….
The New Prague area woke up to 1-2 inches of snow Wednesday, Nov. 6, the first measurable snowfall of the season. City snowplows were on the road for the first time this season, clearing the roads for motorists.
The New Prague area woke up to 1-2 inches of snow Wednesday, Nov. 6, the first measurable snowfall of the season. City snowplows were on the road for the first time this season, clearing the roads for motorists.
Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071
Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135
If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.