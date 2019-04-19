And Jesus was brought before Pilate

Published by editor on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 4:30pm

Members of the New Prague Area Catholic Community, FaithPoint Lutheran Church and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church perform the Passion in mime during the Good Friday Community Service at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church on Friday, April 19. Pastor Ben Hilding led the Call to Worship, Fr. Kevin Clinton read the Passion according to St. John and Pastor Steve Trewartha gave the Homily. A 7 p.m. service will also be held. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

