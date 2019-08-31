All aboard for train rides

Published by editor on Sat, 08/31/2019 - 12:59pm

The 1940 locomotive and 1956 caboose at Gopher State Railway Museum makes the turn on their track on Saturday, Aug. 31. The railroad museum two miles north of New Prague on Highway 21 is offering rides this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1. Admission is free for this family fun event. People can also see the 1880 St. Paul, Minneapolis and Manitoba business car that has a long history both on and off the tracks. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

