New Prague had an incredible fireworks display the evening of Sunday, July 3. There was also beautiful weather for the show as it was clear and temperatures were around 79 degrees Fahrenheit. The American Legion Post 45 Park Ballroom and Jeff Belzer’s were the sponsors of the show that began at 10 p.m. near the New Prague Middle School. The end of the show had the crowd cheering. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)