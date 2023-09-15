30 years of cruising

Published by editor on Fri, 09/15/2023 - 8:24pm

A variety of vehicles participate in the 30th Annual Cruise Night in New Prague Friday evening, Sept. 15. Main Street was packed with spectators as vintage vehicles of all types and ages traveled a route that went out of town and back to New Prague’s Main Street. Cruise Night is part of New Prague’s harvest festival, Dozinky. The annual celebration continues Saturday, Sept. 16, with music, vendors, the Parade of Farm Pride and people celebrating their Czech heritage. For more on the weekend’s festivities check out the Thursday, Sept. 21, print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

