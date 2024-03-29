‘Showcase’ artist used her talent for a special gift

Published by editor on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 2:58pm
By: 
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

Using pencil and charcoal, New Prague High School senior Jenna Hlavac drew a drawing of John Wayne, one of her grandfather Don Hlavac’s favorite movie actors. The drawing was a special gift for Don Hlavac’s 80th birthday earlier this month.

Other than an actor whose movies her grandpa cherished, she doesn’t know who John Wayne was. That’s all Jenna Hlavac needed to know before creating a drawing of the famed American icon.
Hlavac, a New Prague High School senior and the daughter of Monica and Steve Hlavac, was one of dozens of talented artists and performers who displayed their talents at the second annual New Prague Arts and Activities Showcase Thursday, March 21, at the Park Ballroom. Hlavac had four drawings on display at the showcase. The showcase features 200-plus art projects plus the talents of musicians, singers, craftsmen, the NPHS speech team and middle school robotics students. Hundreds of community members attended the event, said Tony Buthe, the district’s director of Educational Services and a representative of the New Prague Education Foundation. The showcase, he said, was a solid success.

