Wrestlers take second at Minnetonka tournament

New Prague High School’s wrestling team started its season Saturday, Nov. 29, in Minnetonka in the Tonka Turkey Tussle. The Trojans secured a second place finish behind the #1 ranked AA Simley High School team.

Eight teams competed with three southern Minnesota teams unable to attend due to weather. Simley had first with a score of 273, followed by New Prague scoring 249. Finishing third through eighth were Waconia, 214, Elk River, 180, Maple Grove, 121, White Bear Lake, 92, Hopkins, 77.5, and Minnetonka, 5.

The individual tournament had levels of wrestling for girls, junior varsity and varsity. The Trojans had 49 student-athletes competing and saw a lot of success. The Trojans had over 160 total matches Saturday between JV, girls and varsity.

“It was a long day, but it’s great to get that many early season matches to see where we are and guide where we need to go,” said New Prague head coach Dan Wagner.

Twelve of NP’s 13 scoring wrestlers finished in the top four. Winning their weight classes were...

