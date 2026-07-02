Union Hill splits with Le Sueur, Lonsdale

After a tough extra-innings setback, a win was just what the doctor ordered for the Union Hill Bulldogs Sunday.

Union Hill topped Lonsdale Sunday, June 28. It took some of the sting out of Friday’s June 26 12-inning home loss to the Braves.

Union Hill 8, Lonsdale 3

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the second inning when Will Busch smacked a double and later scored without the benefit of a hit. UH upped its lead to 2-0 when Jack Kreutzian singled, scored on Joe Becker’s two-base hit down the right field line.

The Bulldogs blew the game open in the seventh when Kreutzian, Joe Becker, Eric Berg, Conrad Masberg and Nate Lee all crossed the plate. A pair of walks, an error and Lee’s extra-base hit fueled the rally giving UH a 7-0 lead. Union Hill wrapped up its scoring when Derek Masberg filled in for Kreutzian and reached via an error. He later scored thanks to a hit from Joe Becker and an error.

Lonsdale scored its runs late, Brad Davis, Tyler Sullivan and Ross Beumer all scored thanks to a double and three singles in the ninth. Jake Hemann was the winning pitcher for UH, allowing no runs and six hits in seven innings. Joe Becker and Henry Novak finished off the game on the hill for UH. Kreutzian led the Bulldogs’ nine hit attack with a pair of hits. Conrad Masberg drove in two runs.

St. Patrick 5, Victoria 4

St. Patrick defeated Victoria 5-4 Sunday, June 28, in a section seeding game after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied, 4-aside, in the top of the ninth when Jack Friedges hit a solo home run to right field which turned out to be the game winner.

Victoria got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after St. Patrick committed an error and Cole Knewtson flew out, each scoring one run. The Vics added one run in the second after Jeffrey Kressler hit a sacrifice fly.

St. Patrick made the score 4-3 in the top of the fifth after Zach Stroh singled, scoring two runs, and Mikey Gottschalk grounded out, scoring one run.

Dean Kamann singled down the left field line, which helped Victoria tie the game at four in the bottom of the sixth.

Carson Walker earned the win for St. Patrick. The pitcher surrendered two hits and one run over three innings, striking out four and walking five. Jamo Quinn took the loss for the Vics. The hurler went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out three and walking none. Evan Esch led things off on the mound for St. Patrick. He surrendered two hits and three runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out five and walking none. Jack Garrison stepped on the hill first for Victoria Vics. The starting pitcher gave up three hits and four runs (zero earned) over six innings, striking out three and walking three. Ryan Friedges collected the save, tallying a strikeout.

Zach Stroh led St. Patrick with two hits in four at bats from the leadoff position. Gottschalk, Jack Friedges and Zach Stroh each drove in one run for the Irish.

New Market 9, Owatonna 0

The Muskies used big innings to thump the visiting Aces Sunday, June 28.

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the Muskies added two runs. They scored three times in the fifth and eighth frames for the truncated victory.

New Market outhit Owatonna, 11-6. Jake Lundquist paced NM with three hits. Mason Trocke drove in four runs with two hits of his own. Josh Berreth and Parker Behling also drove in two runs in the win. Muskies’ pitchers dealt out 10 strikeouts, with Ethan Bombardier setting down nine Owatonna hitters.

Webster 10, St. Benedict 0

Peter Tveite got the start on the mound, going six innings, allowing no runs and only one hit. John Checheris tossed 1 scoreless frame in relief for Webster in the June 28 win.

Offensively, the Sox tallied 13 hits in a well-rounded effort. Augie Isaacson, Tveite and Kutter Herzig all had multi-hit days. Checheris capped off the ballgame with a game-winning single in the seventh inning.

Montgomery 3, Shakopee 1

A stellar relief performance and timely hitting guided the Montgomery Mallards to a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Shakopee Coyotes Sunday afternoon, June 28.

After the Coyotes struck first in the bottom of the first inning, Max Krautkremer got the start on the mound for Montgomery, settling down nicely after the opening frame to work four innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out three. Montgomery surged ahead for good in the top of the fourth inning. Ryan Iverson singled and Cam Noland walked to set the table before Krautkremer executed a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners. Dawson Pint then delivered the defining blow of the afternoon, lining a clutch two-RBI single to right field to score Noland and Iverson, vaulting the Mallards into a 2-1 lead. Derek Christenson took over on the bump in the fifth and put on a clinic in relief.

Christenson completely stifled the Shakopee lineup over five scoreless frames, surrendering just one hit and zero walks while striking out four to earn the victory. The Mallards manufactured a crucial insurance run in the top of the eighth inning.

After Keegan O’Meara singled, Pat Lloyd smashed a line-drive double to right field. Noland then came through with a two-out, RBI single to center to plate. O’Meara extended the cushion to 3-1. Christenson closed the door seamlessly in the bottom of the ninth, inducing a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to finish the complete team effort. Montgomery racked up nine hits on the day, led by multi-hit performances from O’Meara (2-for-3) and Blaschko (2-for-2). Pint (1-for-4, 2 RBIs), Noland (1-for-3, RBI), Iverson (1-for-3), Lloyd (1-for-4), and Christopher Worm (1-for-1) all contributed to the hit column.

Eagle Lake 3, PL Mudcats 2

Both teams were strong on the mound on Sunday, June 28, but Eagle Lake Expos were just a little bit stronger at the plate in their 3-2 victory over Prior Lake Mudcats. Lance Behrens started the game for Prior Lake Mudcats and recorded 20 outs.

Prior Lake opened the scoring in the third after Ryan Wattermann singled, scoring one run. Dylan Kopesky grounded into a fielder’s choice, which helped Eagle Lake tie the score at one in the bottom of the third.

The Mudcats took the lead in the top of the sixth. Ben Kelsey laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run, to give the Mudcats the leg up, 2-1. The Expos captured the lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the seventh after Jayden Knutson hit a sacrifice fly and Kopesky singled to left field, each scoring one run.

Riston Wojcik earned the win for the Expos. The starting pitcher surrendered eight hits and two runs (one earned) over nine innings, striking out 10 and walking none. Behrens took the loss for the Mudcats. The pitcher went six and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on 10 hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Wattermann went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Prior Lake in hits. Kelsey and Wattermann each drove in one run for the Mudcats. Zach Johnson collected two hits for Prior Lake in four at bats.

Eagle Lake accumulated 11 hits in the game. Kopesky provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Expos with two runs batted in. The catcher went 2-for-4 on the day. Jack Hansen led the team with three hits in four at-bats. Nicholas Werk and Zach Bosse each collected multiple hits for Eagle Lake. The Expos turned two double plays in the game.

Le Sueur 11, Union Hill 9 (12 inns.)

The Braves broke a 9-all tie in the 12th inning. UH brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 12th but couldn’t come up with the hits needed to extend or end the game favorably.

After Le Sueur scored four times in the top of the third frame, Joe Becker homered in the third for the Bulldogs’ first run. The Braves added two more runs in the fourth inning, Tomas Lee smashed a two-run homer with Will Busch aboard in the fourth. Le Sueur added three runs in the sixth before Tomas Lee repeated the feat in the sixth inning. In the eighth inning, Tomas Lee, Nate Lee and Nathan Berg all scored when Berg hit a home run. Joe Becker scored UH’s last run of the night in the ninth and later scored when Will Busch smacked a base hit to right field.

The Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits in the game, including three doubles and five home runs. Tomas Lee paced UH with four RBI.

Veseli 13, St. Peter 12 (11 inns.)

In a game with 25 runs, 24 hits, 11 errors, and 15 walks, Veseli outlasted St. Peter Sunday, June 28, in 11 innings by a score of 13-12.

Nate Picka started for Veseli and went seven strong innings, allowing a single earned run before he gave way to the bullpen. Nate Friedges eventually become the winning pitcher in relief.

St. Peter had a 5-1 lead assisted by a pair of Veseli miscues after their half of the third, but the Warriors rebounded in the bottom half with seven runs of their own. The game stayed at an 8-5 Veseli advantage until the seventh inning when the Saints tied the game, 8-8, again assisted by poor Veseli defense.

However, in the bottom of the inning the Warriors would plate four runs making the score 12-8.

With two out in the ninth and a 12-8 lead, it was all but over until another Warriors pair of errors let the Saints right back in the game and eventually tied it at 12. Both teams had chances to score but failed until the bottom of the 11th inning when Michael Bruner walked and Sam Gilles singled. Ethan Paler bunted and Beau Brantner hit a suicide bunt single to score Bruner and end the game.

St. Benedict 8, Lonsdale 6

St. Benedict rallied from a 6-1 deficit to defeat the Lonsdale Aces 8-6 Friday night, June 26, in Lonsdale.

Cody Pirkl and Derek Albers combined for five innings of scoreless relief. The Saints had five hits in the ninth inning to cap their rally.

Miesville 11, Elko 1

The Mudhens thumped Elko in a truncated contest Friday, June 26, at Fredrickson Field.

After the Express took a 1-0 lead with a run in the second inning, Miesville took command of the contest with three runs in the third inning, expanding their lead to 4-0. The Mudhens added two runs in the fifth inning, one more in the six and four runs in the seventh.

Miesville outhit Elko, 10-7. The Express committed three defensive miscues in the setback.

Jordan, 5, Montgomery 0

The Montgomery Mallards found themselves locked down Friday night, June 26, against the perennial state title contender from Jordan.

The Brewers struck early and their starting pitching kept the home bats quiet throughout the contest. Jordan jumped out to an immediate lead in the top of the first inning, opening the game with a solo home run to left field. Later in the frame, a two-RBI double quickly pushed the deficit to 3-0. The Brewers added to their lead in the fourth by executing a double steal to make it 4-0, and tacked on their final run in the top of the eighth via an RBI groundout.

Jackson Sirek started on the mound for Montgomery, working four innings and striking out one while navigating five hits. Johnny Krocak provided a major bright spot out of the bullpen, delivering a solid five innings of relief stability. Krocak kept the opposing hitters off-balance, racking up seven strikeouts while scattering just four hits and surrendering a single run. Despite the strong relief pitching, the Mallards struggled to mount a comeback against the Brewers’ starter Joe Lucas, who struck out nine over seven frames.

Montgomery showed life in the bottom of the ninth when Krocak drew a two-out walk, but a final strikeout ended the threat and sealed the shutout.

St. Patrick 6, Hamel 0

St. Patrick defeated the Hamel Hawks, 6-0, in a non-league win Friday, June 26, as Conner Larson and Tate Marland combined for the shutout.

The Irish opened the scoring in the first after Jack Friedges hit a sacrifice fly,

scoring one run. St. Patrick plated four runs in the eighth inning. Evan Esch drew a walk, scoring one run, and Korey Dahlberg doubled to drive in three runs. Conner Larson earned the win for St. Patrick. The righty surrendered three hits and no runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking one. Tate Marland collected the save.

Levi Miller took the loss for the Hamel Hawks. The hurler went five and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on five hits, striking out two and walking two. Korey Dahlberg and Michael Thrune each collected two hits for St. Patrick. Korey Dahlberg went 2-for-5 at the plate and led the team with three RBI.

Webster 4, Eagle Lake 1

On the mound, Matthew Magnuson got the start, throwing four solid innings and allowing only one earned run in the Friday, June 26 win.

Jackson Renz took over in relief, firing five scoreless innings and striking out 12 Expos.

At the plate, the Sox got some early fireworks courtesy of a three-run homer from Peter Tveite in the top of the first. The bats quieted down after that, but Webster was able to get one more run and secure the victory.



New Prague 2, Waldorf 0

Gavin Bergman threw a one-hit, nine-inning gem while striking out 19 Thursday, June 25.

The O’s scored their two runs in the sixth inning. Bergman led off with a hit, followed by a hit from Jake Deutsch and then an RBI single from Aidan Dorzinski. Cam Prochaska picked up the second RBI with a sacrifice fly. Eric Wagner ended the game with a diving catch.

Veseli 6, PL Mudcats 0

Veseli defeated Prior Lake Thursday, June 25, at Veterans Field at Memorial Park thanks in part to four runs in the second inning.

The Warriors jumped out to the lead in the top of the second inning after Kyle Carlberg singled, scoring one run, Riley Schaeffer singled, driving in two runs, and Nate Friedges grounded out, scoring one run.

Ben Tupy earned the win for the Warriors. The righty allowed three hits and zero runs over nine innings, striking out eight and walking one. Nick Albee took the loss for Prior Lake. The righty went six innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, striking out five and walking three. Zach Johnson, Ben Kelsey, and Charlie Bredeson each collected one hit for the Mudcats.

Veseli tallied 10 hits in the game. Schaeffer, Luke Tupy, Carlberg, and Eddie Sirek each collected two hits for the Warriors. Carlberg led Veseli with three RBI. The outfielder went 2-for-4 on the day. Sirek stole two bases.

Elko 10, Shakopee 0

The Express dominated the Coyotes from start to finish of the Wednesday, June 24, contest at Joe Schleper Stadium.

Elko scored twice in the first and second innings. The Express added three in the fifth, two in the seventh and one final run in the eighth inning.

The Express outhit the Coyotes,13-1.

PL Mudcats 11, Faribault 1

A solo home run to left field by Cole Clausen put the Mudcats on the board in the bottom of the first of the Friday, June 26 game.

Faribault flipped the game on its head in the top of the second, scoring six runs on five hits to take the lead, 6-1. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Drew Conrad that drove in two.

Joey Grote earned the win for Faribault. The starter gave up three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out two and walking none. Kyle O’Connor pitched five innings in relief for Prior Lake. The hurler allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) while, striking out one and walking one. Jake Garfield took the loss for Prior Lake. The hurler went one inning, surrendering six runs on five hits, striking out none and walking three.

Clausen went 1-for-3 at the plate and led the team with one run batted in. Adam Druppel, Lance Behrens and Clausen each collected one hit for the Mudcats. Prior Lake turned two double plays in the game.