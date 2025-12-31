Undefeated floor hockey team ready to get back to work

With six games remaining on its regular-season schedule, the New Prague High School floor hockey team is ready to get back to work on its drive for a return trip to the state tournament and a possible defense of its state championship.

At 4-0, New Prague will host Mankato Wednesday, Jan. 7, 4:30 p.m., at the Community Eucation Center. The game is the first of a three-game run at home. The Trojans will face Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound-Westonka Monday, Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m., followed by a showdown game against an old rival, Dakota United Wednesday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m., in NP.

Trojans 11, Robbinsdale 2 Providing the junior varsity players plenty of playing time, the Trojans thumped Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound-Westonka Dec. 17 on the road.

After a slow start and a scoreless first period, the Trojans scored 10 times in the second period. They added another goal in the third to wrap up the victory.

NP coach Jeremy Kalal wanted his team to compete but not abuse the upstart Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound-Westonka squad. The NP coaches are trying to instill humility in their players.

“We were a team that was on the bottom years ago and we may be that way again someday,” he said. “This was a chance to give other players a chance to contribute at the varsity level.

Paul Miller, Makayla Stier and Brady Nelson had goals for New Prague. Nelson added two assists while Dayle Carroll and Danika Carlson added an assist as well.

The Trojans are working to continue playing well and making sure their varsity starters are fine-tuned and ready for post-season play. The state tournament is slated for Feb. 27- 28 in Bloomington.

“If we can get through our division, we should be in good shape,” Kalal said.