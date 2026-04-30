Trojans win three in baseball

New Prague won three in a row in baseball as the Trojans defeated St. Louis Park, 6-5, Chanhassen, 5-4, and Owatonna, 18-8, last week.

New Prague had a home game Tuesday, April 28, against Benilde-St. Margaret’s with results not available as of press time. The Trojans are on the road for their next three games, first at Bloomington Jefferson today (Thursday) at 4:30 p.m., then at Waconia tomorrow (Friday) at 7 p.m. and at Shakopee, Saturday, May 2, for a 7 p.m. game. On Tuesday, May 5, New Prague is back home for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Trojans 6, St. Louis Park 5 “This was not our cleanest game on the mound, but we competed all the way to the end to give ourselves a chance to win,” said New Prague head coach Tanner Oakes of the Tuesday, April 21 game.

The Trojans scored first in the bottom of the first with one run. St. Louis Park took the lead in the second inning and it wasn’t until the sixth inning New Prague pulled within a run and then took the win in the seventh inning.

“We struggled to throw strikes on the mound, but our pitchers did do a good job of limiting damage,” Oakes said. “Karder Schmoll threw two...

To see more on this story pick up the April 30, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.