Trojans top Hawks, battles Orono to a draw

New Prague’s girls’ soccer team faced a pair of challenging matches in the past week and came out with a win and a draw.

Tonight, Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., the Trojans will face Chanhassen High School at CHS. Monday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., NP will travel to face Rochester Century before returning home to take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m., in the first of two home matches before the section playoffs commence.

NP enters the regular season’s home stretch at 3-3-5 – 2-2- 1 against teams in the Metro West Conference and 0-1-1 against teams in Section 1AAA.

Trojans 1, Chaska 1

Working on how to respond after a goal, NP battled back after the Hawks scored the match’s first goal.

“As we gained our confidence back, we started playing better, playing with better touches and possession, and better as a team,” said NP coach Ali Jo Hentges after the match. “Then, with about eight minutes left in the game, we were awarded a foul about 20 yards out from the goal and Daniela Garita steps up to take the shot. We have our runners in place and as they take off, she shoots and it sails over the opposing teams wall and into the opposite side netting of the goal. It was an amazing shot. She has been working so hard, she deserved that goal.”

The Trojans opened the contest with 11 of their seniors on the field to honor their contributions to the program.

“Our program is so fortunate to have so many girls grow with us over the years and this class will definitely be missed. Some of them have been playing with us since they were in middle school, so to see them grow not only as players but as people has been truly something to cherish,” Hentges said.

Trojans 1, Orono 0

The Sept. 15 match’s lone goal came late in the first half when...

