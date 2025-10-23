Trojans suffer volleyball section heartbreaker

An impressive comeback effort fell just short of victory as the New Prague girls’ volleyball team lost a decisive fifth game and the match to Farmington in the opening round of Section 1AAAA playoffs tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 22, at NPHS.

NP dropped the first two games, 32-34 and 17-25 but then rallied to win the third and fourth games, 25-23 and 25-15. The Trojans fell in the decisive fifth game tie-breaker, 14-16. The win means Farmington advances to face top-seeded Lakeville South in the section semifinal match Wednesday, Oct. 29. The Cougars thumped Rochester John Marshall in three games, 25-8, 25-7 and 25-6.

After dropping the first two games, NP controlled the must-win third game. NP enjoyed leads as big as 9-2, 13-5 and 20-13 before hanging on to win the third game, 25-23. The No. 4-seeded Trojans never trailed in the fourth game before outscoring No. 5-seeded Farmington, 5-1, down the stretch to win, 25-15, and force the decisive tie-breaker game.

In the fifth game, a race to 15, NP overcame an early deficit and built leads as great as 6-4, 8-4, 11-7 and 11-9 before the Tigers outs cored the Trojans, 5-2, down the stretch to steal the upset victory.

The win improves Farmington’s overall record to 17-11. The Trojans finish the season at 17-12. Details and statistics from the contest were not immediately available.

See a complete story in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.