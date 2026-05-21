Trojans shone bright at conference golf championships

After a solid regular season, New Prague’s girls’ golf team came up stellar Monday at the Metro West Conference Championship meet at Braemar Golf Course in Edina Monday, May 18.

The Trojans finished second in the championships, a showing strong enough to earn the Trojans the conference championship. New Prague finished second with a 329 team score, three strokes behind Orono. Benilde- St. Margaret’s finished third (332), followed by Chanhassen (348), St. Louis Park (352), Waconia (356), Chaska (363) and Bloomington Jefferson (410).

Azalea Kallal finished third shooting a 4-over-par 76 on the 6,886-yard course. Julia Kallal finished ninth with an 80 while Kendall Hanson posted an 82. Lilly Torgerson finished 21st with a 91 and Nicole Serie finished 24th with a 94. Lyla Bakke carded a 95 to finish 26th.

With season-long scores compiled, Azalea Kallel finished fifth in the conference. Julia Kallal took seventh and Hanson finished 12th. All three players earned all-conference honors. Torgerson tied for 17th and Nicole Serie took 19th to earn all-conference honorable-mention honors.

The Trojans arrived at the conference championships off a win at Brookview Golf Course Wednesday, May 13. NP finished with a nine-hole score of 170, three shots better than Orono. Chanhassen finished third at 188 and Chaska posted a 190. St. Louis Park finished...

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.