Trojans ready for Rochester two-step in New Prague

After surviving a pair of early shootout wins, the New Prague boys’ ice team will get a solid test this week with a pair of important games against section oppositions from Rochester.

The Trojans faced Rochester Mayo Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the newspaper’s press deadline. Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 5, 7:15 p.m., NP will host Rochester Century. Mayo arrived in New Prague at 1-1 overall. Century will bring a 2-1 mark to the friendly confines of the New Prague Community Center.

NP coach Brad Drazan said the two games are important contests potentially impacting the Trojans’ section seeding down the road. NP will face only one more Section 1AA opponent yet this season when they travel to Farmington Jan. 15.

Trojans 6, Waseca 1 NP cruised to a win Saturday in Waseca, scoring two goals in each period.

Jaxen Woitas (from Grayson Witty) and Caden Breeggemann (from Carson Ashley and Tyler Applen) scored for NP in the first period.

In the second period, NP’s Walker Andersen scored twice (from Ashley and Applen), sandwiching the Blue Jays’ lone tally. Andersen was recently honored for his offensive play. He has eight goals in three contests.

Witty scored a...

