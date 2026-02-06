Trojans prepare for section swimming meet

With one final meet between the regular season and the Section 2AA competition, the New Prague High School boys’ swimming & diving team is working to be in top form as it hopes for a good showing at the section competition.

The Trojans face Owatonna this evening, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., at Owatonna Middle School. They’ll have two weeks to rest, workout and prepare for the section meet Wednesday, Feb. 18-19, at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.

Trojans at Bloomington Jefferson New Prague enjoyed several solid performances in a Jan. 29 dual meet in Bloomington. Team scores were not available at press time.

NP’s 200-meter medley relay team (Grady Neisen, Jack Torgerson, Isaiah Pavlak and Christian Engel) won in 1:52.96.

Brody Dvorak finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.94). Jacob Bouley finished fifth (2:03.36).

In the 200-yard individual medley, Torgerson finished second (2:24.70). Rowan Anderson took fourth (2:32.19).

Neisen won the 50-yard freestyle (24.25 seconds) and Engel took second (25.05 seconds). Lucas Ries finished fourth (25.98 second).

Dvorak finished second in diving (204.55 points). NP’s Jerry Herrmann had a season-high 141.90 score to take fourth.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Pavlak finished...

