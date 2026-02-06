New Prague Times Sports 6 February 2026

Trojans prepare for section swimming meet

New Prague diver Brody Dvorak finished second in the diving competition at the Trojans dual meet against Mankato West Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the New Prague Aquatic Center. (John Mueller photo)

John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

With one final meet between the regular season and the Section 2AA competition, the New Prague High School boys’ swimming & diving team is working to be in top form as it hopes for a good showing at the section competition.

The Trojans face Owatonna this evening, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., at Owatonna Middle School. They’ll have two weeks to rest, workout and prepare for the section meet Wednesday, Feb. 18-19, at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.

Trojans at Bloomington Jefferson New Prague enjoyed several solid performances in a Jan. 29 dual meet in Bloomington. Team scores were not available at press time.

NP’s 200-meter medley relay team (Grady Neisen, Jack Torgerson, Isaiah Pavlak and Christian Engel) won in 1:52.96.

Brody Dvorak finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.94). Jacob Bouley finished fifth (2:03.36).

In the 200-yard individual medley, Torgerson finished second (2:24.70). Rowan Anderson took fourth (2:32.19).

Neisen won the 50-yard freestyle (24.25 seconds) and Engel took second (25.05 seconds). Lucas Ries finished fourth (25.98 second).

Dvorak finished second in diving (204.55 points). NP’s Jerry Herrmann had a season-high 141.90 score to take fourth.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Pavlak finished...

