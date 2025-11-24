Trojans involved in big scores

New Prague’s girls’ ice hockey team has been involved in some big scores in recent games, and while the Trojans have been on the wrong end of a few of the lopsided scores, they enjoyed a big win recently.

After Tuesday night’s Nov. 18, game against Minnesota Valley played after the newspaper’s press deadline, the Trojans will face Red Wing Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Red Wing Prairie Island Arena. NP will face Mankato East Tuesday, Dec. 2, at All-Seasons Arena in Mankato.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, Trojans 0 NP faced an offensive juggernaut Saturday, Oct. 15, in St. Louis Park.

The Red Knights opened the contest with six goals in the first period and cruised to the win.

Trojans 15, South Central 0 Scoring six goals in the opening period and adding another six goals in the middle stanza, New Prague enjoyed a big win at home Thursday, Nov. 13.

The Trojans outshot South Central, 34-22.

New Prague’s Claire Buetow opened the scoring at 12:39 of the first period.

Ella Danielson, Abigale Beedle, Alice Kartak, and Eva Baker all scored before the end of the opening period.

In the second period, Beedle, Kartak, Maddy Robertson, Payton Norby and Emma Contino all scored goals. Sara Bjerke, Hallie Christensen and Beedle rounded out the scoring for NP in the third stanza.

“We played very...

