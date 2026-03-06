Trojan wrestlers bring home two state championships

New Prague High School’s had a strong showing at the 2026 MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) State Wrestling Tournament last weekend as Azalea “Z” Kallal (girls, 106 pounds) repeated winning the state title. Joining her in first place was Rhilynn Tolzman (girls, 100 pounds) in her first state appearance. Charlie Wagner (boys, Class AA, 107 pounds) also made his first state appearance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, taking fourth. Aeralyn Palmer (girls 118 pounds) fought hard and went 1-2 for her first state appearance.

“It feels really good,” Kallal said repeating as a state champion. “I was excited to have the chance to get to first place.” Kallal had worked hard to reach the state tournament and was seeded number one. She is the daughter of Simon and Sarah Kallal.

“Z is the first multiple girls state champion in New Prague Wrestling history and I believe she will add more to her resume as she is just a freshman,” New Prague head coach Dan Wagner said.

“It was a pretty fun experience,” said Tolzman. “I wanted to see what it was all about. I had seen it from the crowd, but I hadn’t experienced walking out of the tunnel onto the mat.”

Going into the championship round, Tolzman was thinking, “I worked for this and I’m not going to let anyone take it away.” She added, “I was pretty focused on the things I could do better, but overall I was happy with it.” Tolzman was so happy she did a backflip. Tolzman is the daughter of Ian and Kasi Tolzman.

“As only an eighth-grader, she has an incredible work ethic and motor that drives her to be the best,” coach Wagner said. “She is now the second individual girls state champion in New Prague wrestling history and there is no doubt in my mind that she will have several more titles before she is done.”

“It was a good experience overall and I was able to create new memories with friends,” said Charlie Wagner, who was seeded third and is the son of coach Dan and Terrye Wagner. He made it to the...

